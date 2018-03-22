Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters are still investigating the cause.

Josh Chapin
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A teenage girl is in critical condition after a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Raleigh on Thursday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"Our biggest fear at an apartment complex fire is protecting life and protecting property," Battalion Chief Stephen Page told ABC11. "We're doing the best we can there - it's what we do every day so we train on it. This is what we're here for."

The fire happened at an apartment complex off Lynn Road on Riveroak Turn.



"when I look outside, then I saw a lot of police cars and firefighters, then I went outside to check what was happening and I realized there was smoke," said Ana Gonzalez. "I can tell they were like reviving somebody - they had like the IV bag. I was just thinking ... I don't know ... I hope that person is OK because I didn't know if somebody was going to survive or not."

On Thursday crews were called to an apartment fire off Lynn Road on Riveroak Turn.



Page said the victim was pulled from a first-floor unit and taken to the UNC Burn Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

The fire appeared to be contained to one apartment.



"I was kind of like scared - oh my God - I hope it's not in here because I didn't see first where it was," Gonzalez said. "It's a little scary because it could've been my building."

Firefighters are still unclear as to how the fire started.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
apartment fireburn injurieswake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
Maryland school shooting victim 'brain dead,' being taken off life support
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
H.R. McMaster out as national security adviser, President Trump announces
Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC
Show More
Durham man arrested on child porn charges
Possible person of interest named in death of Garner mom
Apex sees string of car break-ins
Durham police: 17-year-old's death ruled case of self-defense
Fort Bragg soldier who died in altercation with another soldier ID'd
More News
Top Video
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
Restaurant's hilarious poster seeks return of stolen sock monkey
Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC
More Video