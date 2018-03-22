Fort Bragg soldier dies in altercation with another soldier

EMBED </>More Videos

An altercation between two soldiers led to the death of one, Fort Bragg officials said Thursday.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
An altercation in Fayetteville between two soldiers on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of one of the soldiers involved, Fort Bragg officials said Thursday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Mark Danial Leshikar, of Fayetteville.

The shooting happened late Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Anhinga Court in the Brookshire Subdivision.
No charges have been filed in this case.

The victim's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Raleigh for an autopsy.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
soldier killedfayetteville newsfort bragg newsFort BraggFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Top Stories
Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
Maryland school shooting victim 'brain dead,' being taken off life support
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
H.R. McMaster out as national security adviser, President Trump announces
Show More
Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC
Durham man arrested on child porn charges
Possible person of interest named in death of Garner mom
Apex sees string of car break-ins
Durham police: 17-year-old's death ruled case of self-defense
More News
Top Video
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
Restaurant's hilarious poster seeks return of stolen sock monkey
Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC
More Video