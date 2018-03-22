REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,100 rent you in Raleigh, today?

600 St Marys St. |Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Raleigh if you've got a budget of $1,100 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

3200 Hillsborough St. (Wade)




First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 3200 Hillsborough St., listed at $1,045 / month for its 636-square-feet of space.

In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, granite countertops, air conditioning and a ceiling fan. The building has assigned parking and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

600 St Marys St. (Hillsborough)



Here's a 532-square-foot studio apartment at 600 St Marys St. that's going for $1,020 / month.

In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, hardwood floors, ample natural light, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a patio. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a residents lounge. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

