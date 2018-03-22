Emergency workers -- whether it's police, firefighters or EMS -- are always working, even when they're not on the clock.For Dan Stalfire, a part-time Franklin County EMT and volunteer Granville County firefighter, that was all to real Sunday night when he went with his family to see the film "I Can Only Imagine" at Marquee Cinemas Wakefield 12 in Raleigh."I don't normally go to movies that time of day," Stalfire said.But this past Sunday, Stalfire and his family of five were enjoying the film when he heard some noise off-screen."I noticed there was a commotion going on in our row," recalled Stalfire.That's when he sprung into action, as he saw a woman in her mid 70's struggling."The right side of her body was starting to - I guess you would say seize would be the right word. So she was having a really hard time walking," Stalfire explained.Along with three other people, Stalfire helped carry the woman down the stairs. Once there, he gave the woman a stroke test and called 911.As the movie finished, Stalfire stayed with the woman until paramedics arrived."I just basically confirmed her, I checked her vitals. I made sure that she was stable, and I just did the best I could to try and ease her. She was very panicky and scared. I just did the best I could to comfort her," Stalfire said.For Stalfire, the experience was surreal."To end up in the same row as she was, to me that was almost like divine intervention," said Stalfire.Now, Stalfire wants to check up on the woman he helped save. It would provide a sense of closure he typically misses while on duty."With this lady, I was with her for a good 20 minutes or so, and I think we made a pretty good connection. I'd love to get more information on her care, what happened," said Stalfire.As a sign of their appreciation, theatre management gave Stalfire's family free tickets."Not often do you have patrons that are not only willing to help someone in need but also understand the fact that their movie viewing experience was interrupted by a medical emergency," said Rose Garvey, the Marquee Cinemas Wakefield 12 General Manager.Stalfire also serves as a volunteer firefighter in Granville County on top of a full-time job in IT.The theatre also offered free passes to patrons who left the theatre due to the disruption.If you know the women involved in this incident, let us know at Michael.D.Perchick@disney.com, so we can try to connect the family with Stalfire.