Woman thanked for comforting stranger's toddler at Target

Stranger calms mom's crying baby at Target

PEARLAND, Texas --
A woman said she had her hands full with two small children - a toddler and a 2-month-old infant - both "having a meltdown" while shopping at a Target store in Pearland, Texas.

According to a now-viral Facebook post, it became too unmanageable for Rebecca Paterson until a stranger stepped in to soothe one of the crying kids.

A woman named Tiffany was captured in a picture holding the woman's 2-year-old.

"I started putting things away on the shelf and was about to leave when she came over to help," Paterson said. "She walked with me while I got the essentials needed for the day and kept hold of my toddler while he calmed down."

Tiffany "saved me today," Paterson said, adding that the stranger is an "angel."

Paterson vowed to pay it forward "if I see a poor mom in need of help."
