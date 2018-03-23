No students injured in Garner High School bus crash

#Breaking-A wreck involving a school bus has been reported on Raynor Road at Business US-70 in Wake County. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/VSLwVhmrVi — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) March 23, 2018

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a Garner High School bus Friday morning.Authorities said the incident happened before 7:30 a.m. on Raynor Road at Business US 70.Officials have yet to release details surrounding the wreck; however, the said no one on the bus was injured.ABC11 is working to learn the condition of the other driver.