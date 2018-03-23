No students injured in Garner High School bus crash

EMBED </>More Videos

No students injured in Garner High School bus crash (WTVD)

GARNER (WTVD) --
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a Garner High School bus Friday morning.

Authorities said the incident happened before 7:30 a.m. on Raynor Road at Business US 70.

Officials have yet to release details surrounding the wreck; however, the said no one on the bus was injured.



ABC11 is working to learn the condition of the other driver.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashbus crashGarner
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will we see snow twice in one week?
New details about altercation that left Fort Bragg soldier dead
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Cancer to cured: Fayetteville family hosts 'Be the Match' event
I-Team: Cary birthing center stops delivering babies after newborn deaths
Triangle mom, daughter head to D.C. for March for Our Lives
Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary
Craigslist ends personal ad listings
Show More
Robeson County 16-year-old charged with murder
Nash County man injured in exchange of gunfire
No verdict reached in case of Raleigh man accused of killing family and posting on Facebook
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
Missing American family of 4 found dead in Mexico
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, March 23, 2018
Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary
Triangle mom, daughter head to D.C. for March for Our Lives
Hoke County sheriff announce new plan to keep students, teachers safe
More Video