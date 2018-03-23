Maryland school shooting victim dies after being taken off life support

Maryland school shooting victim dies after being taken off life support

GREAT MILLS, Md. --
A teenage girl who was shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school has died after going brain dead and being taken off of life support, deputies said Friday.

Authorities said 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey died at 11:34 p.m. Thursday.

Melissa Willey told news reporters Thursday night that her daughter had "no life left in her."

The teen was removed from life support Thursday evening.

The teen was shot Tuesday by 17-year-old Austin Rollins at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.

Rollins died after shooting Willey. A school resource officer got there within a minute and fired a shot at Rollins, but it's not yet clear whether Rollins was killed by the officer's bullet or took his own life.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday Rollins and the girl had been in a relationship that recently ended.

"All indications suggest the shooting was not a random act of violence," police said in a statement.

Willey had been in critical condition at the University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center. A fundraising page to help her family has raised more than $59,000.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
