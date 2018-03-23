WEATHER

Will we see snow twice in one week?

Expect some snow and a wintry mix Saturday night.

Sick of winter yet? Well, hang on until next week. Temperatures will be in the 70s by late next week!

But we need to talk about the weekend first.

A storm system that will move out into the Plains tonight increases our clouds tomorrow morning with rain spreading into the area by late in the day with precipitation likely to continue Saturday night.

WHAT TO EXPECT
* Wintry mix Saturday night
* Mainly along and north of I-85
* 1 inch of snow possible on grassy areas
* Roads stay wet

There will be a range of weather across our region Saturday night.

Rain and wet snow in northern counties from Person to Northampton may turn to all wet snow with the potential for up to an inch of snow mainly on non-paved surfaces, though a little slush is possible on roads.

Elsewhere we are expecting mainly just some rain, perhaps mixed with sleet and snow late around the Triangle, but little if any accumulation is expected. Lows will be in the 30s.
Rainfall amounts will average one half to one inch across the region.

The rain and snow mix will move out during the morning hours on Sunday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Highs will only be in the 40s, way below the average of 66.

But there's good news- a warming trend begins Tuesday and by Wednesday temperatures rebound into the 60s, with some 70s by Thursday!

