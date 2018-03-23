EDUCATION

Hoke County sheriff announce new plan to keep students, teachers safe

EMBED </>More Videos

The plan involved arming teachers, but not with guns.

By
HOKE COUNTY, NC --
In the wake of the Florida school shooting, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office has announced it will be providing teachers with a cell phone activated panic button for emergency situations.

At the push of a button, teachers will be able to notify law enforcement and everyone else with the app about an emergency situation.

The "Rave" application is the first part of a three-phase process to improve school safety. The plan also consists of installing infrared technology to detect any breaches on school grounds and improving schools security camera systems.

"I think there's some positive aspects to that in terms of the speed that it would occur, " said Hoke County teacher Angel Robles. "I think that's a very good idea. Something that I think might have to be visited is whether teachers are going to have their phones on them. I tend to have mine in my desk so we're probably going to need some other measures as well. But I think every little bit helps in that regard."

The sheriff's office plans to donate $10,000 to the safety plan, and they're encouraging everyone in the community to buy in.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationHoke County Newsschool safetyHoke County
EDUCATION
ABC11 Together presents $5,000 for NCCU scholarships
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Nothing found after evacuation of NC State building
Officials say Heritage Middle School bomb threat came from outside U.S., intended for different school
More Education
Top Stories
Will we see snow twice in one week?
New details about altercation that left Fort Bragg soldier dead
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Cancer to cured: Fayetteville family hosts 'Be the Match' event
I-Team: Cary birthing center stops delivering babies after newborn deaths
Triangle mom, daughter head to D.C. for March for Our Lives
Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary
Craigslist ends personal ad listings
Show More
Robeson County 16-year-old charged with murder
Nash County man injured in exchange of gunfire
No verdict reached in case of Raleigh man accused of killing family and posting on Facebook
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
Missing American family of 4 found dead in Mexico
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, March 23, 2018
Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary
Triangle mom, daughter head to D.C. for March for Our Lives
Will we see snow twice in one week?
More Video