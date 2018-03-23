HEALTH & FITNESS

Committee meets in Fayetteville to discuss improved care for veterans

EMBED </>More Videos

The session met to discuss ways to improve veterans' access to health care and healthcare choices.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs held an open session Friday in Fayetteville to discuss veterans care.

The session was called Partnering, Payment and Provider Access and it's really all in the name. The Committee held the session to discuss ways to improve VA programs, specifically the Choice program.

That program allows eligible veterans to receive health care from a community provider rather than waiting for a VA appointment or traveling to a VA facility. But families ABC11 spoke with Friday said that process isn't as straightforward as it sounds

"Bureaucracy is like nothing I have ever seen before," said Sarah Verardo. "Obtaining care for my catastrophically wounded husband was the very hardest part, he will say, of his combat - his very severe combat injury - so we need a streamlined process in which the veteran is empowered and in charge of his or her own care."

U.S. Rep Richard Hudson was in attendance.

"This bureaucracy is not going to get fixed unless Congress makes it get fixed, and we're working really hard on doing that," said US Rep. Richard Hudson.

Hudson and Chairman Phil Roe said they're taking the concerns back to Washington to urge lawmakers to get to work on these important issues.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthveteranshealth careva hospitalsfayetteville newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Cancer to cured: Fayetteville family hosts 'Be the Match' event
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
8 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 328 for season
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Will we see snow twice in one week?
New details about altercation that left Fort Bragg soldier dead
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Cancer to cured: Fayetteville family hosts 'Be the Match' event
I-Team: Cary birthing center stops delivering babies after newborn deaths
Triangle mom, daughter head to D.C. for March for Our Lives
Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary
Craigslist ends personal ad listings
Show More
Robeson County 16-year-old charged with murder
Nash County man injured in exchange of gunfire
No verdict reached in case of Raleigh man accused of killing family and posting on Facebook
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
Missing American family of 4 found dead in Mexico
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, March 23, 2018
Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary
Triangle mom, daughter head to D.C. for March for Our Lives
Hoke County sheriff announce new plan to keep students, teachers safe
More Video