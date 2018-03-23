Bodycam video shows Ohio police officers saving choking baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Police bodycam video shows two officers saving the life of a choking baby. (KTRK)

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio --
Heart-stopping video shows Ohio police saving a 2-month-old baby who was choking.

The child's mother had just stopped her car in the middle of the street to help baby Tyra when officers arrived.

Bodycam video shows an officer gently hitting the child's back and trying to make her spit up milk.

"The baby had what seemed to be milk coming out of her mouth and nose. That's when we administered the back thrusts," Officer Alex Oklander told WJW-TV.

After several tries, officers were able to free the baby's airway.

Watch the video above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
babychokingpoliceu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will we see snow twice in one week?
New details about altercation that left Fort Bragg soldier dead
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Cancer to cured: Fayetteville family hosts 'Be the Match' event
I-Team: Cary birthing center stops delivering babies after newborn deaths
Triangle mom, daughter head to D.C. for March for Our Lives
Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary
Craigslist ends personal ad listings
Show More
Robeson County 16-year-old charged with murder
Nash County man injured in exchange of gunfire
No verdict reached in case of Raleigh man accused of killing family and posting on Facebook
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
Missing American family of 4 found dead in Mexico
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, March 23, 2018
Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary
Triangle mom, daughter head to D.C. for March for Our Lives
Hoke County sheriff announce new plan to keep students, teachers safe
More Video