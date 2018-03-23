New details about altercation that left Fort Bragg soldier dead

Sgt. 1st Class Mark Leshikar, 33, was fatally shot at a private home in Cumberland County Wednesday evening by another soldier.
According to ABC News, Leshikar was a member of the 19th Special Forces Group, a National Guard Green Beret Unit.
The shooter's name has not been released but a senior defense official told ABC News he is an active duty soldier belonging to a Special Missions Unit.
The official also said the soldiers had just returned from a vacation in Florida with their families. ABC News reports Leshikar was kicked out of the house where they were staying in Cumberland County after getting into some kind of altercation.
After he was let back into the house by a child, he reportedly went after the other soldier with a screwdriver. That's when the other soldier shot and killed Leshikar.
No charges have been filed in the case.