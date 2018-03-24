MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

Thousands take part in Triangle March for Our Lives rally

EMBED </>More Videos

March for Our Lives in Raleigh and Durham (1 of 9)

Thousands rally in March for our Lives

DeJuan Hoggard in Washington, DC, and Anthony Wilson in Raleigh report on the March for our Lives rally.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The massive movement -- March for Our Lives -- happened all across the country on Saturday, including here in the Triangle.


Raleigh and Durham both participated in the march -- Raleigh's event started at 10 a.m. and Durham's began at noon.

PHOTO GALLERY: March for Our Lives all over the world

Thousands attended Raleigh's event which ended at the Halifax Mall behind the state Legislative Building. Scheduled rally speakers included teenagers, a high school teacher and two Democratic state legislators. Democratic U.S. Rep. David Price addressed participants as the march began.



But even before the Raleigh march began, you could hear individual voices echoing the thoughts of many, such as the sentiment voiced by one high school student: "I just think I shouldn't have to go to school fearing for my life every single day That's very upsetting,"

EMBED More News Videos

The March for Our Lives Rally marches on the N.C. Capitol grounds, Saturday, March 24, 2018.



Aaron Wolff was a Virginia Tech student hiding in a campus building the day a gunman killed 32 people there.

"At the time, in 2007, that was the largest mass shooting in US history and in the past two years, said Wolff, who is now a veterinarian. "That record has been eclipsed twice, in Vegas and in San Bernardino. To say I'm sick of it is an understatement."

Wolff spoke to the crowd when it reached Halifax Mall, telling the audience that 10 years after he hid in a basement on the Virginia Tech campus, his elementary school daughter is getting Code Red drills, learning what to do in case another armed gunman invades her school.

He and others said that's not acceptable.



"They shouldn't have to be going to funerals," said Sylvia Wiggins of Helping Hand Mission. "They shouldn't have to worry about losing their best friend. They've got enough to do with homework."

Teachers agreed.

"I did not sign on to be a police officer, to be a prison guard or to be a soldier," said Del Lancaster, a Wake County kindergarten teacher: "The only thing giving a teacher a gun does is put more money in the pockets of gun manufacturers."

In Durham, one of the highlights of the many speeches was the impassioned plea by fifth-grader Jack Zabaleta. Take a look below:

EMBED More News Videos

Fifth-grader Jack Zavaleta gave an impassioned speech Saturday at the Durham March for our Lives rally.



Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied in the nation's capital and many other cities across America on Saturday to press for gun control in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era.

"If you listen real close, you can hear the people in power shaking," David Hogg, a survivor who has emerged as one of the student leaders of the movement, told the roaring crowd of demonstrators at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper11 HD over Durham March for Our Lives



He warned: "We will get rid of these public servants who only care about the gun lobby."

Chanting "Vote them out!" and bearing signs reading "We Are the Change," ''No More Silence" and "Keep NRA Money Out of Politics," the protesters packed Pennsylvania Avenue between the Capitol and the White House.



Large rallies with crowds estimated in the tens of thousands in some cases also unfolded in such cities as Boston; New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Houston; Fort Worth, Texas; Minneapolis; and Parkland, Florida, the site of the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsMarch for Our LivesDurhamRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
More March for Our Lives
POLITICS
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
More Politics
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory extended to Wake County, Warning issued for Orange
Family escapes, but fire burns Johnston County home
Driver loses control, strikes 5 people in McDonald's parking lot
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
Duke, Kansas both eager to feel that Final Four experience
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
What you need to know about Sunday's All American Marathon in Fayetteville
March for our Lives: In their own words
Show More
Shooting leaves one dead in Cumberland County
New details about altercation that left Fort Bragg soldier dead
Krzyzewski tirade puts a 'little pop' in Duke's step
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Cancer to cured: Fayetteville family hosts 'Be the Match' event
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos