Fayetteville's Lee Vasi makes her American Idol debut!

Zoooom @leeleevasi your parents raised you well 🙏#americanidol — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) March 26, 2018

I may be just a foolish dreamer…But I don't care…your happiness is waiting @leeleevasi ...Out there in Hollywood! Zoom! #AmericanIdol — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) March 26, 2018

Fayetteville's Lee Vasi made her American Idol debut Sunday night!Vasi was showcased on the show and punched her ticket to Hollywood where she got to sing her favorite Lionel Richie song with Lionel Richie.During the show Richie took to twitter to sing his praises of Vasi.You can follow Vasi's journey Sunday and Monday nights at 8 on ABC11.