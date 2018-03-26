DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Deputies investigating after man's body was found in driveway of house for sale in Durham County

EMBED </>More Videos

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found at an abandoned house Monday morning. (WTVD)

DURHAM COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found at an abandoned house Monday morning.

Deputies said around 4:30 a.m. the unidentified 33-year-old man was found at in a driveway at a house for sale in the 4000 block of Leesville Road.



Authorities on scene said they're investigating the "suspicious death," as they do not believe the man died of natural causes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body founddurham county newscrimesuspicious deathDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DURHAM COUNTY NEWS
ABC11 Together presents $5,000 for NCCU scholarships
Durham police: 17-year-old's death ruled case of self-defense
Durham man arrested on child porn charges
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
More durham county news
Top Stories
Man's back, leg injured during Cumberland County shooting
SC dad withheld hearing aid from 8-year-old daughter, police say
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside Texas barber shop
Handcuffed man steals cruiser when NC cop takes emergency call
Remington files for bankruptcy after Sandy Hook lawsuits
SUV flips over during Wake County hit-and-run
Current Triangle traffic
Duke falls in overtime to Kansas, 85-81
Show More
Fayetteville's Lee Vasi makes her American Idol debut!
Police investigating threats made against Southpoint Mall
Stormy Daniels, in '60 Minutes' interview, says she had sex with Donald Trump once
Police: 1 shot, another beaten in Raleigh home invasion
Are we done with snow?
More News
Top Video
Scotty McCreery talks new album and his return to 'American Idol'
Man's back, leg injured during Cumberland County shooting
SUV flips over during Wake County hit-and-run
Coach K on Kansas loss
More Video