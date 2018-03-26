Update: Deputies call Leesvile Road house where they found a man’s body at about 4:30 a.m. abandoned. There’s a “for sale” sign posted at the end of a driveway that leads to the area they’re investigating. No word yet on possible cause of death. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/iEuz7dpjPK — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 26, 2018

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found at an abandoned house Monday morning.Deputies said around 4:30 a.m. the unidentified 33-year-old man was found at in a driveway at a house for sale in the 4000 block of Leesville Road.Authorities on scene said they're investigating the "suspicious death," as they do not believe the man died of natural causes.