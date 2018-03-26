Handcuffed man steals cruiser when High Point cop takes emergency call

Carl Davis (Credit: Guilford County Sheriff's Office)

HIGH POINT, N.C. --
Authorities say a man in handcuffs stole the patrol car he was in when the deputy had to respond to an emergency call in North Carolina.

Guilford County Sheriff's spokesman Randy Powers said a series of unusual events led to 31-year-old Carl "Preston" Davis stealing the car Thursday night.

Powers says a deputy arrested Davis on a second-degree kidnapping charge, handcuffed his hands behind him and put him in the front seat because the spare patrol car he was using had no divider.

Powers says the officer then had to respond to a breaking-and-entering call because he was the only deputy in the area.

Powers told media outlets when the deputy left the car, Davis slipped his handcuffed hands in front of him and drove off. He hasn't been found.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimenorth carolina newstheftNC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police give 'all clear' at Southpoint Mall
Durham police charge two men in multiple armed robberies
Rick Santorum: Students should learn CPR, not seek gun laws
Raleigh man found guilty of killing wife, 2-year-old daughter
16-year-old girl dies after intentional Raleigh apartment fire
Students collecting food for other students during spring break
Officer hit, injured while directing traffic at Durham Academy
Man's back, leg injured during Cumberland County shooting
Show More
FTC investigating Facebook's privacy practices
14 member nations expel Russian diplomatic staff over poisoning of ex-spy
SC dad withheld hearing aid from 8-year-old daughter, police say
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside Texas barber shop
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos