Police give 'all clear' at Southpoint Mall, Nordstrom has reopened

Durham deputies and police were called to the Streets at Southpoint Mall on Monday morning, just one day after the mall received several threats.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police have given the "all clear" at The Streets at Southpoint Mall Nordstrom and the store has reopened.



Around noon Monday, Nordstrom employees evacuated after yet another threat at the mall.
There have been four threats reported on Monday and two on Sunday.

Mall officials released the following statement after Monday's first threat:

"We are working in collaboration with the Durham Police Department as they conduct a full investigation ... It is always disheartening when incidents like this occur but please know the safety and well being of our customers and employees is of the utmost importance."
