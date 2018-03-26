RALEIGH NEWS

Students collecting food for other students in need so they can eat during spring break

EMBED </>More Videos

Students from the 4-H Club are collecting food for students in need, so they can eat three meals a day during spring break.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Students from the 4-H Club at Dillard Drive Middle School in Raleigh are collecting food for students in need, so they can eat three meals a day during spring break, which starts Friday.

"Some students don't have a lot of money at home so they are not getting their three meals a day," said student Zack Patterson, who is volunteering with the drive.

"Operation Carpool Food Drive" goes through Wednesday. Student volunteers are collecting food during morning and afternoon carpool from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.

Members of the public can also drop off donations at the front office on 5200 Dillard Drive, Raleigh, said 4-H Club advisor Maryanna Canton.

Food will go to the on-campus pantry, where students in need can pick it up.

"Kids come into the pantry and get some food," said student Daniel May, who is volunteering with the drive. "I see that. It makes me happy and upset. Happy because they're getting their food but upset because if it wasn't for this school, they wouldn't have anything to eat."

Principal Margaret Feldman said she is impressed with how much students are giving back to their own community.

"This is kids helping our kids," Feldman said.

Items Most Needed:

  • Ramen Noodles, Rice, Pasta.
  • Meals in a Can - Soup/Stews/Chili
  • Breakfast Cereal - ( low-sugar/ whole grain)
  • Canned Tuna/Chicken or Salmon.
  • Healthy Snacks - Granola Bars/Nuts/Dried Fruit.
  • Canned food with pop top lids.
  • Canned Fruit and Vegetables.
  • Cooking oil.
  • Instant Coffee/Tea
  • Peanut or Almond Butter/ Jelly
  • Bread
  • ( Please avoid glass containers)


For more info on helping here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationeducationhealthdonationsraleigh newswake county newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH NEWS
Raleigh man found guilty of killing wife, 2-year-old daughter
Scotty McCreery talks new album and his return to 'American Idol'
Police: 1 shot, another beaten in Raleigh home invasion
NC State welcomes young honorary teammates
More raleigh news
EDUCATION
ABC11 Together presents $5,000 for NCCU scholarships
Hoke County sheriff announce new plan to keep students, teachers safe
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Nothing found after evacuation of NC State building
More Education
Top Stories
Police give 'all clear' at Southpoint Mall
Durham police charge two men in multiple armed robberies
Rick Santorum: Students should learn CPR, not seek gun laws
Raleigh man found guilty of killing wife, 2-year-old daughter
16-year-old girl dies after intentional Raleigh apartment fire
Officer hit, injured while directing traffic at Durham Academy
Man's back, leg injured during Cumberland County shooting
FTC investigating Facebook's privacy practices
Show More
14 member nations expel Russian diplomatic staff over poisoning of ex-spy
SC dad withheld hearing aid from 8-year-old daughter, police say
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside Texas barber shop
Handcuffed man steals cruiser when NC cop takes emergency call
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
More News
Top Video
Raleigh man found guilty of killing wife, 2-year-old daughter
Police give 'all clear' at Southpoint Mall
16-year-old girl dies after intentional Raleigh apartment fire
The Wheelmobile is coming to Raleigh and Durham!
More Video