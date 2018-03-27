FAMILY & PARENTING

Wake County Boy Scout leads project to build town's first outdoor basketball court

J.D. Minor decided he would build an outdoor basketball court for the town to earn his Eagle Scout badge.

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) --
J.D. Minor, a 15-year-old Boy Scout from Fuquay Varina, is trying to earn the highest rank in scouting, the Eagle.

In order to earn this Eagle badge, he must do a project that benefits his community.

As a teen who loves basketball, he decided he would build an outdoor basketball court for the town.

This isn't just any court though, it would be the only outdoor court in the town.

"We hadn't thought about it before and I get to talking to people," said Minor. "We want to go play basketball on a holiday, gyms are closed, community centers are closed. There's no place if you don't have a hoop in your driveway. So, it became more and more apparent that Fuquay doesn't have one," he said.

Minor got the idea two years ago and along the way, he has learned how to fundraise and present to potential corporate sponsors and the town.

He has raised $22,000 of his $27,000 goal and is expected to break ground at South Park on Main Street in Fuquay-Varina in April.

The town partnered with Minor on the project and said the basketball courts were in their five-year plan.

Minor pushed the plan to the forefront with his Eagle Scout project.

Minor will build all the benches and install the landscaping around the basketball court to earn his badge. Building the basketball court turned into a side project outside of the Eagle Scout project due to the size of the project, but, Minor is very close to reaching his goal which his entire community will benefit from.

Minor offers this advice for anyone tackling a big goal: "Have a good team of people that will keep you accountable and nothing is too small for anybody!"

For more info click here.
Related Topics:
familyboy scoutswake county newsWake CountyFuquay-Varina
