TRAVEL

Spring is here, and so are rising gas prices

(Shutterstock)

Spring is here and flowers aren't the only thing in bloom.

Gas prices are also on the rise, according to AAA. And they may jump even higher.

"As Carolinians hit the road for Easter and spring break vacations, they are going to be paying more along the way," said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Motorists in both North Carolina and South Carolina saw increases in fuel prices during the weekend.

In North Carolina, the average gas price per gallon stands at $2.49, an eight-cent increase from a week earlier. Raleigh saw a seven-cent jump to $2.49, and Fayetteville had an eight-cent increase to $2.45.

"Right now we are seeing the market starting to purge winter-blend gasoline to make room for summer-blend," Wright said. "The jump in gas prices is just the beginning for the season and we aren't sure how high gas prices might go."

Compared to March 2017, South Carolina is seeing the biggest increase in the South, with prices soaring 38 cents more a gallon.

Analysts said Hurricane Harvey is mostly to blame.

The national gas price average on Monday ($2.61) is a nickel more expensive on the week, nine cents more than a month ago and 33 cents more expensive than this time last year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelgas pricestravelRaleighFayettevilleCumberland CountyWake CountyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked
Breathtaking flowers around the world
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
United to issue special pet carrier tags after dog's death
More Travel
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier reported missing
Local rap artist shot in Raleigh home invasion
Watch out for "Suspicious Account Activity" scam call
I-Team: NCCU players cry foul after 10 cut from women's basketball team
Protesters angry over mistreatment of dogs at Sampson County Shelter
Police give 'all clear' at Streets at Southpoint
Durham police charge two men in multiple armed robberies
Eagles DE Bennett surrenders on charge of injury to elderly
Show More
Rick Santorum: Students should learn CPR, not seek gun laws
16-year-old girl dies after intentional Raleigh apartment fire
Chatham County Sheriff's Office purchases body cameras
Raleigh man found guilty of killing wife, 2-year-old daughter
Students collecting food for other students during spring break
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos