ICE CREAM

New Blue Bell flavor pairs chocolate with peanut butter cookie dough

EMBED </>More Videos

Blue Bell announces new flavor to be sold for a limited time. (Blue Bell)

Nothing tastes better on a warm day than a little ice cream.

And who doesn't love chocolate and peanut butter?

Blue Bell is once again tempting our taste buds with a new flavor.

The company announced the new chocolate peanut butter cookie dough ice cream on Twitter.


The ice cream is available in stores now but for a limited time only. It will be sold in pint and half-gallon sizes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodblue bellice creamdessertschocolatecookie doughpeanut butter
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ICE CREAM
Target continues unicorn trend with new ice cream flavor
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
Durham food truck to Raleigh store-- Two Roosters Ice Cream
App tells you what McDonald's ice cream machines are down
More ice cream
FOOD & DRINK
Lobster and Waffles: Red Lobster debuts unusual dish
Craving Breakfast? Check Out These 3 New Raleigh Spots
Target continues unicorn trend with new ice cream flavor
'New York Bagel Cafe & Deli' opens in downtown Raleigh
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier reported missing
Local rap artist shot in Raleigh home invasion
Watch out for "Suspicious Account Activity" scam call
I-Team: NCCU players cry foul after 10 cut from women's basketball team
Protesters angry over mistreatment of dogs at Sampson County Shelter
Police give 'all clear' at Streets at Southpoint
Spring is here, and so are rising gas prices
Durham police charge two men in multiple armed robberies
Show More
Eagles DE Bennett surrenders on charge of injury to elderly
Rick Santorum: Students should learn CPR, not seek gun laws
16-year-old girl dies after intentional Raleigh apartment fire
Chatham County Sheriff's Office purchases body cameras
Raleigh man found guilty of killing wife, 2-year-old daughter
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 26, 2018
I-Team: NCCU players cry foul after 10 cut from women's basketball team
Wake County family will 'Egg your Yard' for a good cause
Protesters angry over mistreatment of dogs at Sampson County Shelter
More Video