Wake County family will 'Egg your Yard' for a good cause

A Wake County family wants to help create a little Easter magic for your children.Once you sign up, Easter eggs will be scattered across your yard. The eggs are filled with candy, waiting for your children to find them.Tara Holtz and her family started "Egg my Yard" as a fundraising project to help raise money for brain cancer research at Duke Hospital through the Angels Among Us walk.This project is close to the Holtz family, as Tara's daughter Adelynn was diagnosed with a brain tumor over two years ago."We are really looking for the research to one day potentially help save our daughter's life," said Tara Holtz.to find out how to place your order.You can alsoTara Holtz to place an order.