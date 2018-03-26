CHATHAM COUNTY NEWS

Chatham County Sheriff's Office purchases body cameras

Chatham County Sheriff's Office deputies will soon be wearing body cameras.

Sheriff's office officials say they hope to provide training and devices to more than 135 employees over the next three years. The first round was officially ordered this week.

They're funded by Chatham County through its Capital Improvement Plan. The sheriff's office is also working to find grant opportunities to help offset costs.

Eventually, the sheriff hopes those who work in the detention and justice centers will also be equipped with the cameras.
body cameraschatham county news
CHATHAM COUNTY NEWS
