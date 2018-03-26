MISSING: 25-year-old Sgt. Carl Seeman is a @FtBraggNC paratrooper with the @82ndABNDiv. He was officially reported missing yesterday. Have you seen him? @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Qv0ZgyrwWo — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) March 26, 2018

.@FayettevillePD confirms Sgt.Carl Seeman's car was found in the parking lot of this Fayetteville Wal-Mart on Gillespie street yesterday. His cellphone was found inside the car, but no Seeman. Tonight his family wants answers. Story at 11 on #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/aCiDA7w7nW — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) March 26, 2018

Police are investigating after a Fort Bragg soldier was reported missing and his car was found at a Fayetteville Walmart over the weekend.Authorities are looking for Sgt. Carl Seeman.Fayetteville police say the missing persons report was filed Sunday by another soldier who had last spoken with Seeman on Saturday."All we know is they found the truck with his possessions in it," said Seeman's grandfather Jim Maloney speaking from his home in Rochester, NY. "That's the last communications that i know of. His telephone and all that was in it."Seeman's phone was found inside his car at the Walmart on Gillespie Street.According to Fort Bragg officials, Seeman is a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He has been in the Army since 2011 and with the 82nd Airborne since December of 2015.Seeman's family is perplexed and fears for his safety."He just loved it, he always looked forward to it," Maloney said of his grandson's military service. "This is the part we don't understand - where is he. We just need to know he's safe."Maloney said Seeman last came home at Christmas. They last spoke to him Thursday, when he said he was gearing up to head to Louisiana with his unit to train this week."He's done his part for his country," Maloney said. "And now, I guess we're asking his country for their help to find him."Fayetteville Police ask anyone who might have information to please contact authorities.