WAKE COUNTY NEWS

Garner police: Husband stabs wife in chest with kitchen knife, assaults teen

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigate Garner stabbing (Credit: CCBI)

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Garner police are searching for a man accused of stabbing his wife in the chest and assaulting a teenage girl Thursday night.

The incident happened before 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of New Rand Road off of US 70.

Frederick Hinnant, 52, is accused stabbing his wife with a kitchen knife and assaulting a 17-year-old who was also in the home before fleeing the scene.

Hinnant's 42-year-old wife, Nicole, was taken to WakeMed where she remains in stable condition.

Warrants have been filed for Hinnant's arrest; he has not been taken into custody.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault on a female.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingwake county newscrimeGarner
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WAKE COUNTY NEWS
Wake teen on March for our Lives: 'Felt like I had to go'
Students collecting food for other students during spring break
16-year-old girl dies after intentional Raleigh apartment fire
SUV flips over during Wake County hit-and-run
More wake county news
Top Stories
Raleigh intersection closed after car crashes into utility pole
Fort Bragg soldier reported missing
Police: Drunk woman arrested for making lewd comments to Easter Bunny
26-year-old woman slashed in face during subway robbery
Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling call, text data
Wake school leaders in 'hard spot' as budget negotiations begin
Wake teen on March for our Lives: 'Felt like I had to go'
JetBlue flight from Boston makes emergency landing at RDU
Show More
Local rap artist shot in Raleigh home invasion
Watch out for "Suspicious Account Activity" scam call
I-Team: NCCU players cry foul after 10 cut from women's basketball team
Current Triangle traffic
Fake image shows Emma Gonzalez tearing up the Constitution
More News
Top Video
Raleigh intersection closed after car crashes into utility pole
92-year-old man's first Snapchat experience will make you smile
That's sweet! Decorating the trendy sprinkle cake
Wake teen on March for our Lives: 'Felt like I had to go'
More Video