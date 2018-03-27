Duke's Jeff Capel named Pittsburgh head coach

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --The Pittsburgh men's basketball team has confirmed on Tuesday that Jeff Capel, the former associate coach at Duke, has become the new head coach of the Panthers.
Panther fans, please welcome head coach Jeff Capel!— Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) March 27, 2018
READ: https://t.co/BiexMmKoqQ#H2P pic.twitter.com/eBGn6xNo8N
ESPN's basketball insider Jeff Goodman first tweeted: "Pittsburgh expected to hire Duke assistant Jeff Capel, source told ESPN." around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh expected to hire Duke assistant Jeff Capel, source told ESPN.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 27, 2018
Around 12 p.m. Maria Taylor, ESPN college basketball reporter, tweeted: "It's a done deal."
It’s a done deal... @jeffcapel is headed to Pittsburgh MBB Capel had his final meeting with Pitt yesterday and official press conference is set for tomorrow.— Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor7) March 27, 2018
Jeff Capel, a former Duke star, coached with the program for seven seasons including four seasons as an associate head coach. Prior to coaching at Duke, Capel was a collegiate head coach for nine years.
#Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski on Jeff Capel: #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Ynm8xMyp8d— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 27, 2018
Capel owns a 175-110 record as a head coach between his time at VCU and Oklahoma. He has three NCAA Tournament appearances including taking Oklahoma University to the Elite Eight in 2008.
Pittsburgh went 8-24 this past season and 0-18 in ACC play.