Religious burglar smashes window at high-end Brooklyn store

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the unusual crime in Brooklyn.

By
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn --
Police are looking for a man who said a prayer before smashing his way into a high-end Italian clothing store in Brooklyn.

The burglary happened around 5 a.m. last Thursday, during the snowstorm, at Ziani Brooklyn, located at 367 Avenue U in Gravesend.

Surveillance video showed the man removing his hat before making the sign of the cross.

Then, he grabbed a large brick and smashed a display window.

He quickly grabbed a total of 18 items, police said, and then ran back out through the broken window.

Anyone with information is urged to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-577-TIPS.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
burglarysurveillance videoreligionGravesendBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Garner police searching for man in gold jumpsuit who ran off after pursuit
Duke's Jeff Capel named Pittsburgh head coach
Wake County water wars rage on as state lawmaker steps in
Garner police search for man accused of stabbing wife, assaulting teen
NC will no longer shackle pregnant inmates while they're giving birth
Retired justice urges repeal of 2nd amendment
Freeze it off with Cryotherapy? An ABC11 Influencer checks it out
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
Show More
Raleigh intersection closed after car crashes into utility pole
No charges in Alton Sterling's fatal shooting
Missing Fort Bragg soldier now considered AWOL
Police: Drunk woman arrested for making lewd comments to Easter Bunny
26-year-old woman slashed in face during subway robbery
More News
Top Video
Garner police searching for man in gold jumpsuit who ran off after pursuit
No charges in Alton Sterling's fatal shooting
Raleigh intersection closed after car crashes into utility pole
92-year-old man's first Snapchat experience will make you smile
More Video