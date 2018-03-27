NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

North Carolina will no longer shackle pregnant inmates while they're giving birth

Generic image (Shutterstock)

RALEIGH, N.C. --
North Carolina's prison system will no longer shackle pregnant inmates to their hospital beds while they are giving birth.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the change comes in response to a complaint about two women whose names were not released.

Prisons director Kenneth Lassiter signed the new policy Monday, preventing the use of leg or waist restraints on pregnant inmates and removing wrist restraints once the inmate is in labor, unless she's clearly a threat to herself or others or poses an immediate risk of escape.

The policy does allow handcuffs while a pregnant inmate is being transported, however.

Last year, 81 inmates gave birth while imprisoned in North Carolina.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthpregnancyjailinmatesnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS
Report: High Point hiring Tubby Smith as men's hoops coach
Handcuffed man steals cruiser when NC cop takes emergency call
Robeson County 16-year-old charged with murder
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
More north carolina news
HEALTH & FITNESS
Freeze it off with Cryotherapy? An ABC11 Influencer checks it out
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
Cancer to cured: Fayetteville family hosts 'Be the Match' event
Committee meets in Fayetteville to discuss improved care for veterans
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Garner police searching for man in gold jumpsuit who ran off after pursuit
Duke's Jeff Capel named Pittsburgh head coach
Wake County water wars rage on as state lawmaker steps in
Garner police search for man accused of stabbing wife, assaulting teen
Retired justice urges repeal of 2nd amendment
Freeze it off with Cryotherapy? An ABC11 Influencer checks it out
VIDEO: Man blesses himself, throws brick through NYC store window
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
Show More
Raleigh intersection closed after car crashes into utility pole
No charges in Alton Sterling's fatal shooting
Missing Fort Bragg soldier now considered AWOL
Police: Drunk woman arrested for making lewd comments to Easter Bunny
26-year-old woman slashed in face during subway robbery
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos