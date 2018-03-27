How safe is Garner? Some wonder after recent rash of crime

Some residents are concerned after a recent string of high-profile crimes.

GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
The Garner Police Department has been busy and some residents are on alert after a string of crimes in a short amount of time.

"Stuff's been going on in Garner a lot lately, but I have never seen anything like this," said resident Dominique Dupree.

ABC11 was on the ground with officers and surveying the scene from Chopper 11 HD minutes after a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon.

The driver crashed in a ditch along Old Stage Road and then took off running. K-9s were searching and officers brandishing weapons were on the hunt.

Other cases officers have investigated the last month:



We exclusively spoke with Faith Bevan's siblings after the young mom was found dead, partially clothed, lying on the side of the road.

And then Monday night, police said, a husband stabbed his wife and assaulted a teenager off US-70.

"I've been hearing of more crime moving towards this area," said resident Amanda Duven.

Garner Mayor Ronnie Williams said he is concerned, but he's not sure what's causing all this crime. He thinks it could be part of growing pains

"Naturally, if you have more people, you certainly have more crime. It might be the overflow from Raleigh," said Williams.

He is assuring residents law enforcement is working.

"It is a safe place," Williams said. "In terms of crimes rates and percentages, we may not be at the top but we're not the last one either."

At least one resident seemed to buy that line of thinking.

"We feel like things are being done about anything we heard about," Alinna Mehaffie said. "It's not like it's not a concern of the city and law enforcement so that makes us feel good."
