TRAFFIC

Traffic signal can't come soon enough for 'dangerous' Apex intersection

EMBED </>More Videos

Since 2017, Apex Police say there have been eight crashes at the intersection.

By
APEX, NC (WTVD) --
Neighbors in an Apex neighborhood say a traffic light is needed to cut down on collisions at a dangerous intersection - Beaver Creek Commons Drive at Kelly Road.

"This intersection is very dangerous. It just continues to get worse," said Betsy, a resident of the Abbington subdivision.

"I'm home during the day and the first thing I hear is the crash. You can literally hear the house shake," she said.



A couple weeks ago, Betsy said, a motorcyclist was hit.

"It's very scary. It could be my husband or my children. Neighbors or neighbors' children. Something's got to be done," she said.

Fixing this problem has its own challenge: growth.

And that's why last year, the North Carolina Department of Transportation approved a plan to allow residential developer Beazer Homes to install a traffic light at the intersection.

Beazer hasn't started work on the estimated $150,000 project because it's working through relocating utilities in the area and other challenges.

Apex Police said there have been eight accidents at the intersection since 2017.

City leaders blame distracted driving, and improper left turns onto Kelly Road during rush hour as some of the causes of the crashes.

Apex town leaders said they are working with Beazer to ease residents' concerns.

"The town of Apex has in fact accelerated that project and we expect that by the end of May to see that signal go up," Mayor Lance Olive said.

The mayor visited the intersection Tuesday. He's asking people to be patient and cautious when making left turns at the intersection.

Olive said the town will likely loan the money to Beazer Homes until it can foot the bill.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashtrafficwake county newsroad safetyApexWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Car, SUV involved in rear-end crash on I-85 in Durham
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Current Triangle traffic
More Traffic
Top Stories
Autopsy reveals new details about death of man in Raleigh police custody
Gentrification fears in Raleigh as 80-year-old church up for sale
Car, SUV involved in rear-end crash on I-85 in Durham
Female police chiefs empower college students
Family and friends plead for AWOL soldier to be found
Wake County Schools cancels three make-up days
Manhunt ends but Garner police still searching for man after pursuit
Walmart rewards woman who reunited another with her lost wedding rings
Show More
How safe is Garner? Some wonder after recent rash of crime
Shots fired during apparent attempted break-in at Durham apartment
Name change almost costs Wake County teacher her spring break trip
Garner police search for man accused of stabbing wife, assaulting teen
Duke's Jeff Capel named Pittsburgh head coach
More News
Top Video
Gentrification fears in Raleigh as 80-year-old church up for sale
Family and friends plead for AWOL soldier to be found
Wood scores as US beats Paraguay 1-0 in Cary
Car, SUV involved in rear-end crash on I-85 in Durham
More Video