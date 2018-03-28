DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Two people injured in shooting at Durham Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Durham Walmart on Wednesday.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two people were injured in a shooting at a Durham Walmart full of shoppers on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Walmart on New Hope Commons Drive shortly after 3 p.m. An eyewitness inside the Walmart told ABC11 that it all started with an argument between a man and a woman.
THE LATEST:
  • Two people injured -- including Walmart employee

  • Three in custody

  • Began with argument between man and woman, witness says




The eyewitness, Tammy Sofield, said they had a group of people around them and she watched as the woman stormed out of the store and the man followed her.

Sofield said she and a Walmart employee stopped right inside the glass entrance/exit doors and watched as a car pulled up and someone fired at least three gunshots.

A shot went through the glass, striking the Walmart employee in her ankle.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I kind of ducked and started to turn around," Sofield said. "The young girl next to me got struck in the ankle and she screamed and ran past me."

Sofield said as the worker ran back into the store to hide, she grabbed some towels and began tending to the other gunshot victim, a young man, who was lying on the ground right outside the door.

Police were given a description of the vehicle involved and a vehicle matching that description was spotted on University Drive.



Officials said the driver did not stop.

After a brief chase, three people were taken into custody.

A Durham Public Schools official said Rogers Herr Middle School and Hope Valley Elementary School were briefly locked down but are now at normal status.

The conditions of the gunshot victims are not immediatley known. Police continued to investigate at the scene into Wednesday evening.

ABC11 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
durham county newsshootingwalmartDurham CountyDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DURHAM COUNTY NEWS
Durham hosts inaugural 3 on 3 basketball tournament to help nonprofits
Car, SUV involved in rear-end crash on I-85 in Durham
Party honors 100-year-old Durham workout enthusiast
Shots fired during apparent attempted break-in at Durham apartment
More durham county news
Top Stories
Mom says 'miracle' needed for Leesville Road HS drug problem
Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana
Warrant: Durham man excited by Austin bombings arrested for homemade bottle bomb
President Trump tweets that David Shulkin will be replaced as head of the VA
Does cell phone radiation cause cancer? Scientists gather at RTP to discuss
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
UPDATE: DA says no prosecution of Raleigh officers after man's death in police custody
Check those blue envelopes! Valpak slipping random $100 in coupon mailings
Show More
Construction underway for Autryville firehouse destroyed by tornado
Police: Raleigh man exposed himself in apartment lobby
41-year-old man dead in Sanford officer-involved shooting
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
Gentrification fears in Raleigh as 80-year-old church up for sale
More News
Top Video
Mom says 'miracle' needed for Leesville Road HS drug problem
Raleigh teen with spina bifida fundraises for wheelchair-accessible car
Check those blue envelopes! Valpak slipping random $100 in coupon mailings
Construction underway for Autryville firehouse destroyed by tornado
More Video