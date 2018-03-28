Two people injured in shooting at Durham Walmart

Two people injured -- including Walmart employee



Two people were injured in a shooting at a Durham Walmart full of shoppers on Wednesday afternoon.It happened at the Walmart on New Hope Commons Drive shortly after 3 p.m. An eyewitness inside the Walmart told ABC11 that it all started with an argument between a man and a woman.The eyewitness, Tammy Sofield, said they had a group of people around them and she watched as the woman stormed out of the store and the man followed her.Sofield said she and a Walmart employee stopped right inside the glass entrance/exit doors and watched as a car pulled up and someone fired at least three gunshots.A shot went through the glass, striking the Walmart employee in her ankle."I kind of ducked and started to turn around," Sofield said. "The young girl next to me got struck in the ankle and she screamed and ran past me."Sofield said as the worker ran back into the store to hide, she grabbed some towels and began tending to the other gunshot victim, a young man, who was lying on the ground right outside the door.Police were given a description of the vehicle involved and a vehicle matching that description was spotted on University Drive.Officials said the driver did not stop.After a brief chase, three people were taken into custody.A Durham Public Schools official said Rogers Herr Middle School and Hope Valley Elementary School were briefly locked down but are now at normal status.The conditions of the gunshot victims are not immediatley known. Police continued to investigate at the scene into Wednesday evening.ABC11 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.