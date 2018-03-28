EDUCATION

Mom on Leesville Road High drug use: `It'll take a miracle to turn this school around'

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents are sounding the alarm about a growing drug problem at Leesville Road High School.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Wake County mom is on a crusade to save her child and others. Tina Stevens said drug use has become a big problem at Leesville Road High School.

"I can't tell you the struggles that I've had to keep my child alive after going to this school," she said with tears forming in her eyes.

Her daughter was able to buy prescription drugs from a dealer inside the school. The girl took two Xanax while in class and ended up blacking out.

Stevens had to rush her to the hospital.

Stevens is on a crusade to save her child and others.
She posted a warning on the Next Door App and it has been shared hundreds of times.

One dad responded and opened up a painful wound. His son, who also went to Leesville Road High School, overdosed this past December.

The dad wrote, "Taking those pills is a decision each person makes."

"It's going to take God and a miracle to turn this school around," Stevens said.

The Raleigh Police Department does have an SRO stationed at the school and it said drug use is a problem at every high school.

ABC11 has learned, however that just a few weeks ago, there was a special meeting addressing the problem.

A representative came in from SADD, which stands for Students Against Destructive Decisions.

The District said in a statement:

"The Wake County Public School System continues to provide resources and programming to schools to empower students to make good choices."

Stevens is urging the district to take further action and start bringing in a drug-detecting dog.

"The drugs need to be removed from campus. Why can't the canine come in every single day if that's what it needs to take for these kids?" Stevens asked.

Her daughter has been in rehab several times. Stevens said they are both taking things day-by-day.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationwake county schoolsstudent safetydrug addictiondrugsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Selma Middle rebrands mascot, but at what cost?
Wake County Schools cancels three make-up days
Wake school leaders in 'hard spot' as budget negotiations begin
Students collecting food for other students during spring break
More Education
Top Stories
Man sought in shooting of two at Durham Walmart
Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana
Selma Middle rebrands mascot, but at what cost?
Warrant: Durham man excited by Austin bombings arrested for homemade bottle bomb
Shulkin will be replaced as head of the VA, Trump says
Does cell phone radiation cause cancer? Scientists gather at RTP to discuss
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
UPDATE: DA says no prosecution of Raleigh officers after man's death in police custody
Show More
Check those blue envelopes! Valpak slipping random $100 in coupon mailings
Police: Raleigh man exposed himself in apartment lobby
41-year-old man dead in Sanford officer-involved shooting
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
Construction underway for Autryville firehouse destroyed by tornado
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Duke's Marvin Bagley III will enter the NBA draft
Man sought in shooting of two at Durham Walmart
Raleigh teen with spina bifida fundraises for wheelchair-accessible car
More Video