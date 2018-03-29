EDUCATION

UNC students host anti-gun violence rally Thursday

UNC, Duke, N.C. State and Elon University students will march on campus Thursday at 5 p.m.

CHAPEL HILL,NC (WTVD) --
Less than a week after the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C., UNC Chapel-Hill students will march on campus Thursday at 5 p.m.

UNC's Rally for Our Lives will feature speakers including survivors from the mass shooting on February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Organizers expect 1,000 people to be in attendance. Supporters of the rally will converge on Polk Place, the main quad by the South Building.

The rally will also include a voter registration drive and $2 wristbands to support the families of the Parkland Shooting.

At the conclusion of the rally, there will be a silent vigil to commemorate victims of gun violence.

Organizers say students from Duke, N.C. State and Elon University will also participate.

ABC11's Tim Pulliam and Josh Chapin will cover the rally.
