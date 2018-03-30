Judge accused of sneaking into home, stealing woman's underwear

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. Burkett reports on the arrest of a Long Island judge.

Eyewitness News
EAST ISLIP, Long Island --
A Long Island judge has found himself on the wrong side of the law after being arrested on burglary charges that have shocked his neighbors.

"From what I heard it's a little perverted maybe, and that never makes sense to me," said neighbor William Bloom.

Neighbors don't know what to think. Suffolk County judge Robert Cicale, a married father of three young children, is charged with sneaking into a home across the street and stealing the underwear of a 23-year-old woman who lives there with her parents.

Investigators say it happened at 9 a.m. Thursday when the young woman was alone.

"She heard a noise in the house, she saw a male intruder; 911 was called," said Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron.

She gave a description of the judge and he was arrested two blocks away.

"Mr. Cicale was found in possession of soiled female undergarments that we believe to be proceeds from the burglary that occurred this morning or a prior burglary at that location," said Cameron.

There was no answer at the judge's home Thursday night. Jay Moceri lives a few doors down.

"I'm not sure exactly what happened, but I don't think it has anything to do with this gentleman grabbing someone's underwear and running out of the house, I don't believe that," said Moceri.

Neighbors say the young woman is a recent college graduate and lives with her parents and two siblings. Although the two families know one another it is not clear how well acquainted they are.

"Talking in the street, I've seen them talk in the street before," said Bloom.

Robert Cicale is a graduate of St John's Law School, former legal aid attorney and a former Islip Town Attorney, elected to the District Criminal Court in 2016.

"He's a family man, he's always outside playing basketball with his kids," said Moceri. "He's always jogging, he's always friendly to everybody in the neighborhood."

Cicale is charged with second-degree burglary. He will be arraigned Friday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
burglaryjudgeEast IslipSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Iconic 'Nights in Rodanthe' house up for sale
Fans of pioneering Raleigh jazz station WSHA 'heartbroken' by sale
Widow of Pulse nightclub shooting acquitted of all charges
Under Armour, MyFitnessPal data breach affects 150 million users
Police: North Carolina man shot twice in 3 days
museum displays dinosaur eggs dating back 97 million years
Teenage Walmart shooting suspect arrested, Durham Police say
South Carolina a step closer to medical marijuana legalization
Show More
Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed in Tennessee
Family Dollar to pay $45M in gender bias lawsuit settlement
EXCLUSIVE: Missing soldier's family comes to NC to join search
Woman carrying child slashes man's neck on GoDurham bus
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
More News
Top Video
museum displays dinosaur eggs dating back 97 million years
Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed in Tennessee
Fans of pioneering Raleigh jazz station WSHA 'heartbroken' by sale
EXCLUSIVE: Missing soldier's family comes to NC to join search
More Video