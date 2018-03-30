COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NC museum displays dinosaur eggs dating back 97 million years

A North Carolina museum is displaying two eggs found in Utah from a dinosaur that one expert calls "a 15-foot (4.5 meter)-tall chicken." (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC --
A North Carolina museum is displaying two eggs found in Utah from a dinosaur that one expert calls "a 15-foot-tall chicken."

The eggs look like small footballs.

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh said in a news release Thursday that the eggs date about 97 million years and are from a feathered dinosaur.

Museum paleontologist Lindsay Zanno said her team discovered the eggs last fall, the only oviraptorosaur eggs ever found in North America. Most other examples have been found in China or Mongolia.

Oviraptorosaurs had feathers, beaks and parrot-shaped heads and walked on two legs. They weighed about 50 pounds.

The eggs can be seen in the museum's glass-walled laboratory, where visitors can watch further study efforts.
