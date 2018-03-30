Police: North Carolina man shot twice in 3 days

Authorities say a North Carolina man has been shot twice in three days.Rockingham County sheriff's deputies were called to a shooting at a home in Eden on Monday night. A short time later they learned a gunshot victim arrived at UNC Rockingham Health Care.The wounded man was 21-year-old Dominique Raquan Starkes of Eden.Media outlets report Eden police were called to a shooting at a convenience store Wednesday night. Officers learned a few minutes later Starkes had reported to the same hospital again.Eden Deputy Police Chief Clint Simpson confirmed Thursday there were two separate incidents with the same victim.Police are looking for a suspect in the second shooting. No suspect has been identified in the first shooting.Authorities have not said what led to either shooting.