ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after heart surgery at Los Angeles hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was recovering after undergoing heart surgery at a Los Angeles hospital, a spokesman for the box office legend said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was recovering Friday morning after undergoing heart surgery at a Los Angeles hospital, a spokesman for the box office legend said.

The planned procedure took place Thursday at Cedars-Sinai, where a pulmonic valve was successfully replaced, according to the spokesman, Daniel Ketchell. The original valve was replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997.

Schwarzenegger was in stable condition after the surgery, Ketchell said in a statement.

"We want to thank the entire medical team for their tireless efforts," the statement said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentarnold schwarzeneggersurgeryhospitalLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
7 questions with Jasmin Savoy Brown of 'For the People'
92-year-old man's first Snapchat experience will make you smile
Scotty McCreery talks new album and his return to 'American Idol'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Murder charge filed in 2014 case of missing Fayetteville woman
Family, police looking for missing Durham man
Deported Fort Bragg veteran wins fight for US citizenship
First Easter weekend at new Raleigh cathedral
Garner man charged in deadly drag racing crash
Fan from NC has to dye hair after losing bet to Mets pitcher
Iconic 'Nights in Rodanthe' house up for sale
Fans of pioneering Raleigh jazz station WSHA 'heartbroken' by sale
Show More
Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman who killed 49 acquitted
Under Armour, MyFitnessPal data breach affects 150 million users
Police: North Carolina man shot twice in 3 days
NC Museum displays dinosaur eggs dating back 97 million years
Teenage Walmart shooting suspect arrested, Durham Police say
More News
Top Video
Deported Fort Bragg veteran wins fight for US citizenship
First Easter weekend at new Raleigh cathedral
Murder charge filed in 2014 case of missing Fayetteville woman
Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman who killed 49 acquitted
More Video