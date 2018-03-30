HEALTH & FITNESS

Learn how to make a tourniquet on Stop the Bleed Day

it's all about learning how to stop severe bleeding until medical help arrives.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Triangle company is launching a campaign to help save lives in coordination with National Stop the Bleed Day, which is Saturday.

The White House launched it after the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Just like learning CPR, the idea is to teach people how to stop severe bleeding.

Vigilant, a company in Wake County, just released this video showing how to make an improvised tourniquet to stop uncontrolled bleeding.


In the video demonstration, they use a scarf and a spoon to create a tourniquet to stop bleeding.

This information can help after a bad car crash or a shooting until paramedics arrive.
