Man acquitted in third trial in NC teen's 2010 death

The man charged with killing a North Carolina teenager in Baltimore in 2010 has been acquitted in his third trial in the case.News outlets report Judge Charles J. Peters ruled Friday the state's case against 34-year-old Michael Maurice Johnson left too many questions unanswered and failed to establish a motive. Johnson was the last known person to have seen 16-year-old Phylicia Barnes alive.Her body was found in the Susquehanna River months after she disappeared while visiting family.A jury convicted Johnson of second-degree murder in 2013, but he was granted a new trial after a judge ruled prosecutors withheld evidence. The judge presiding over his second trial declared a mistrial in 2015.Public defender Katy O'Donnell said Johnson's conviction wouldn't have brought justice for Barnes.