One hurt, another displaced by Fayetteville apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
One person was injured and another displaced from their home after a fire broke out at a Fayetteville apartment complex Friday.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of MarketView Court off Hillside Ave in the Haymount neighborhood.

When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the first floor of a two-story apartment building.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to one unit, but the resident was forced out of the home and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

A person in an adjacent unit was treated by firefighters and taken by Cumberland County EMS for evaluation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
