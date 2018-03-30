One hurt, another displaced by Fayetteville apartment fire

One person was injured and another displaced from their home after a fire broke out at a Fayetteville apartment complex Friday.It happened just before 8 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of MarketView Court off Hillside Ave in the Haymount neighborhood.When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the first floor of a two-story apartment building.Firefighters managed to contain the fire to one unit, but the resident was forced out of the home and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.A person in an adjacent unit was treated by firefighters and taken by Cumberland County EMS for evaluation.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.