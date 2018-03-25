BABY ANIMALS

Denver Zoo celebrates birth of Sumatran orangutan

Cerah was born Sunday, March 25, 2018 (Denver Zoo via AP)

DENVER --
The Denver Zoo is welcoming a baby Sumatran orangutan who is named after an Indonesian word that means "bright" and is often used to refer to sunshine.

The female primate named Cerah (Che-rah) was born Sunday to parents Nias and Berani, and the family is bonding away from public view.

Cerah should make her debut within the next two weeks in the Great Apes exhibit in Primate Panorama.

She was conceived within a month of 29-year-old Nias and 25-year-old Berani getting set up in July.

Zoo officials say Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered with a worldwide population of only about 14,600. Habitat loss is a major reason their population is declining.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalszooanimalbaby animalsColorado
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BABY ANIMALS
Playful baby panda tries to stop keeper from working
Happy Panda Day!
Fiona the hippo celebrates 1st birthday with cake of fruit
Millions of baby crabs swarm on Christmas Island in annual migration
More baby animals
PETS & ANIMALS
About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire
Playful baby panda tries to stop keeper from working
What's the most popular dog breed in Raleigh?
Paperwork clears for K-9 officer; Nero gets new toy
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Cooper's office responds to Henderson's request for help
Missing for a month: Family pleas for helping finding Durham veteran
Vigil held outside state prison for criminal justice reform
Why 2018 could be an especially deadly year for cops
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
One hurt, another displaced by Fayetteville apartment fire
Man acquitted in third trial in NC teen's 2010 death
NC State player's spring breaks changing lives in Kenya
Show More
Louisiana officer fired, 1 suspended in Alton Sterling shooting
Garner man charged in deadly drag racing crash
Murder charge filed in 2014 case of missing Fayetteville woman
Deported Fort Bragg veteran wins fight for US citizenship
About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NC State player's spring break in Kenya
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
More Photos