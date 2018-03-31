In a Friday news release, the network announced it's renewing the show for a second season, making it the 11th for the series overall.
"We're thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes," said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. "The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can't wait to see what the 'Roseanne' team has in store for next year," Dungey said.
The reboot pulled in 18.2 million viewers.
Roseanne Barr celebrated the news on Twitter, saying that the renewal means the cast will get to do one of its popular Halloween shows.
HEY! THIS MEANS WE GET TO DO A HALLOWEEN SHOW!!! YAY!!!!! #ROSEANNE— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 30, 2018
She also asked followers what they'd like to see in season 11.
what kind of subjects would you like to see in season 11? #Roseanne— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 30, 2018
It's rumored that the next season will have 13 episodes rather than 10; however, ABC has yet to comment.
The current season of Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
