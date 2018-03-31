15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into Durham creek

Fifteen thousand gallons of untreated wastewater were discharged into a Durham creek on Friday.According to the City of Durham, the wastewater was discharged into Goose Creek from an overflowing anaerobic digester at North Durham Water Reclamation Facility.Authorities said the overflow was caused by operator error.To help with clean up, crews sandbagged storm drains, added lime to the creek and pumped spilled wastewater back into the facility.The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified.This comes just days after 240 gallons of untreated wastewater were discharged into a tributary that flows into that same creek.Authorities said that overflow was caused by grease.