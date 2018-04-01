Durham police investigate stabbing on Danube Lane

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed in the neck and elbow with a sharp object in a parking lot.


Police say the incident happened in the 3000 block of Danube Lane at Oxford Manor Apartments.


Neighbor David Greene said the word on the street at the apartment complex is the man was stabbed with a knife.

"It was crazy. It was so crazy. It's scary," said Greene.

Durham Police will only confirm that a sharp object was used in the stabbing.

Police have reportedly been going in and out of apartment 10.

So far no one has been taken into custody.

Police confirmed that the victim is being treated at the hospital for serious stab wounds, but is expected to survive.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingcrimedurham policeDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man injured in officer-involved shooting at gas station in Zebulon
What to know about Light it Up Blue & World Autism Awareness Day
15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into Durham creek
What does the Easter forecast look like?
Huge turnout for Easter Vigil Mass
Carnival Cruise offers teen free trip in exchange for Snapchat handle
Pope calls for peace as Christians around the world celebrate Easter
Fort Bragg soldier killed during explosion in Syria
Show More
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies
Mourners hold vigil in Durham to end gun violence, remember Darrell Harper
UPDATE: Raeford Road reopens after vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Last round for Spanky's in Chapel Hill, new restaurant weeks away
Cooper's office responds to Henderson's request for help
More News
Top Video
First Easter Mass at new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral
Easter egg drop in Raleigh
Pope calls for peace as Christians around the world celebrate Easter
Last round for Spanky's in Chapel Hill, new restaurant weeks away
More Video