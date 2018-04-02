Police: Truck hits, damages Apex bridge, leaves scene without contacting authorities

The Apex Police Department is investigating after they say a truck collided with a bridge, caused significant damage to it and left the scene without contacting authorities.On Monday approximately 10:11 a.m. Apex police received a report of a collision between a truck and the CSX Railroad bridge at the 1600 block of N. Salem Street.The truck, which was carrying a Komatsu motor grader, left significant damage to the bridge and left the scene without contacting authorities.Police have not yet released the name of the truck driver and they are investigating the collision as a hit and run.The North Carolina Department of Transportation and CSX railroad have been notified of the collision.Traffic is being re-routed through alternate roadways through Jenks Road."Just before 10:00 a.m. today, a truck struck the CSX railroad overpass on North Salem Street in Apex, N.C. There are no reported injuries and train traffic is currently stopped on this rail line. CSX is working closely with the Apex Police Department, which is investigating the motor-vehicle crash, as well as the North Carolina Department of Transportation as we assess the situation. Safety is our highest priority while we determine the next steps," said a spokesperson with CSX.The Apex Police Department is encouraging motorists to be aware of potential travel delays and choose alternate routes where possible.Anyone with information regarding the identity of the tractor & trailer is urged to contact the Apex Police Department at (919)362-8661.