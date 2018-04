Police investigate a fatal shooting in Princeton on Monday.

Princeton Police and Johnston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a gunshot victim was found dead in the street Monday afternoon.It happened in the 300 block of S. Elm Street.One person is confirmed dead. Another person was reportedly in custody, a crew at the scene said.It's not yet clear how many people were involved or what exactly happened.The scene remains an active investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.