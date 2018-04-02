TRAFFIC

2 critical after chase, crash on S. Eastern Blvd in Fayetteville

A car ran through a red light and crashed into another vehicle, police said.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Three people were hospitalized after a chase ended in a crash, closing S. Eastern Boulevard in Fayetteville on Monday night, police said.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of E. Russell Street, which is also closed at that intersection,

Police said the preliminary investigation showed that a Kia sedan being pursued by a deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office ran a red light at the intersection and collided with a Hyundai. Two people in the Kia were ejected from the car.

Police close off Eastern Boulevard after the crash.



They were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Hyundai was also taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known, but police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes, such as Old Wilmington Road, to avoid the impacted area, as the intersection is expected to be closed until at least 1 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
