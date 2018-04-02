HEALTH & FITNESS

Vets sound off on what's working and what's not at Durham VA

EMBED </>More Videos

Veterans got a chance to sound off on Durham VA care.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
At American Legion Post No. 7 on Monday night, everything was on the table; from how the Veterans Affairs handles veteran suicide concerns, to parking, to potential privatization. This was a chance to sound off to the top brass of Durham's veterans' hospital.

Just two weeks into his new job as health system director at the Durham VA, Paul Crews came prepared to get an earful from local veterans about what's working and what's not at the medical center.

Richard Bohnhoff didn't hold his tongue.

"You're gonna hear a whole bunch of lies here," Bohnhof told ABC11 as the town hall was set to get underway.

The 66-year old Vietnam vet - who served 20 years split between the Army and the Coast Guard - now says he works as a medical case manager for wounded warriors.

He expressed his frustration about what he says is the VA's unwillingness to allow vets to seek outside medical care.

"The VA has seven different programs to deal with non-VA care (The Choice Program), Bohnhoff explained. "Every one of those programs is designed to delay, deny until they die."

The town hall comes less than a week after President Donald Trump's fired VA Secretary David Shulkin - who since his dismissal has blasted Trump Administration plans to privatize veteran's health care.

Army veteran Carol Barker told Durham VA leaders: Don't even think about it.

"One of the things all of us want in place is a VA," Barker said. "Privatization is absolutely unacceptable, period."

It was a year ago in March, the I-Team reported on these troubling pictures from inside the Durham VA waiting room; Witnesses described older vets being mistreated and ignored. One picture showed a vet in pain, lying on the floor.

The hospital promised changes, and Monday night, one vet shared a much different experience from his last VA visit.

"I was out of there within 45 minutes," said Army vet Ronald Allen. "So I must say there have been some exceptional improvements in the care that is the Durham VA."

Hearing the good and the bad, the VA's newly-minted director walked away with a long to-do list - pledging to hit the ground running.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthva hospitalsdurham county newsveteranshealth careDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Blue Cross North Carolina caps opioid prescriptions at 7 days for some
What to know about Light it Up Blue & World Autism Awareness Day
Learn how to make a tourniquet on Stop the Bleed Day
South Carolina a step closer to medical marijuana legalization
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 critical after chase, crash on S. Eastern Blvd in Fayetteville
Is your phone showing snow this weekend? It's possible...
Cary intersection getting a facelift
Durham dirt biker killed in crash with another vehicle
Fire destroys Clayton family's home, claims 2 pets
Sanford mother, son hospitalized after dog attack on Easter
Raleigh man pleads guilty to 2 counts of child pornography
Zebulon Police release names of officers, suspect in officer-involved shooting
Show More
Child riding bicycle struck by car in Durham
Warrants: Couple was having problems before alleged cold medicine murder
Warrant: Mom admitted to giving pot to baby shown in video
Missing Fort Bragg soldier found, reunited with family
Durham woman charged with murder in man's 2017 death
More News
Top Video
Cary intersection getting a facelift
2 critical after chase, crash on S. Eastern Blvd in Fayetteville
Durham dirt biker killed in crash with another vehicle
One dead in shooting in Johnston County town of Princeton
More Video