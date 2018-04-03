A Charlotte man is celebrating after his craving for coconut juice led him to win a $100,000 lottery prize.Jorge Dominguez Santos' odd, good fortune happened Sunday when he stopped by the Circle K on Central Avenue in Charlotte to get some coconut and orange juice.When he went to pay, he decided to buy $4,000,000 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket."I just figured, 'Why not?'" Dominguez Santos said.As he scratched the ticket, he told lottery officials that he couldn't believe his eyes."The prize was the last number I scratched," Dominguez Santos said. "I saw the '36' and '36' and knew I won something. I kept scratching slowly and saw the number '1'. I thought, 'Okay. Maybe I won $100.' I kept scratching, and I couldn't believe it. I started screaming I was so excited!"Dominguez Santos claimed his prize Monday morning at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $70,507; he plans to use the money to get a new home.