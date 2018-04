Authorities are investigating another threat against the Nordstrom store at Streets at Southpoint.Durham police and Durham County sheriff's deputies responded to the mall around 8:15 Tuesday morning after receiving a call of another threat.Several threats were called into the same store last Sunday and Monday, prompting employees to evacuate.Employees and customers were able to enter the store at10 a.m.Police still have yet to release the nature of the threat.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.